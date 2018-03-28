Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao belt out Dil Se; Groot gets sassy in Avengers: Infinity War trailer: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao groove to AR Rahman's Dil Se

@rajkummar_rao #STREE A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Mar 27, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao showcase their hidden singing talent as they belt out the hit '90s song Dil Se. Rajkummar and Shraddha will be seen in the upcoming horror comedy, Stree.

Teen Groot's got an attitude problem

In a new trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, Vin Diesel's Groot shows off his sassy teen self as he snaps back at his fellow Guardians of the Galaxy.

Big B makes Ram Charan's dream come true

Ram Charan shared two photos of him with megastar Amitabh Bachchan saying it was a "dream come true." Big B is in Hyderabad to shoot for superstar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Rajamouli excited for Baahubali screening at Karachi film fest

Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries... The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan international film festival, Karachi for the invite. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 28, 2018

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is excited that his magnum opus Baahubali will be screened at the upcoming four-day Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF), starting 1 April, in Karachi.

Sunil Grover turns vegetable vendor and musician

Entrepreneurial A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Mar 24, 2018 at 11:47pm PDT

Dhan Dhana Dhan A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover) on Mar 27, 2018 at 12:02am PDT

Sunil Grover shared pictures on Instagram of him selling vegetables and playing the tabla. The images are from his upcoming web show with Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde.

Hrithik Roshan's mother shows off her workout routine

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie proved she is as fit — if not more — as him. In a morning workout session, Pinkie displayed her workout routine to her son and grandsons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan, inspiring them to maintain a similar healthy lifestyle.

Published Date: Mar 28, 2018 18:41 PM | Updated Date: Mar 28, 2018 18:50 PM