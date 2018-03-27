Shraddha Kapoor on being considered for Bharat, Shotgun Shaadi: Please don't believe in any speculations

Shraddha Kapoor's name is being associated with Bharat and Shotgun Shaadi but the actor says she has not been approached for the projects.

Bharat stars Salman Khan while Sidharth Malhotra is in Shotgun Shaadi.

"There are a couple of films that my name is being associated with when I haven't even been approached. The only films I am working on are Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree and Saaho. My producers will announce if and when I sign another project. Till then please don't believe in any speculations," Shraddha said in a statement.

Saaho is an action thriller, starring Baahubali star Prabhas while Stree is a horror-comedy and also features Rajkummar Rao. The film is currently being shot in Chanderi, Bhopal.

Shraddha is opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, whose shooting just wrapped up in Tehri, Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published Date: Mar 27, 2018 08:57 AM | Updated Date: Mar 27, 2018 08:57 AM