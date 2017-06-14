Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar to work together in Mohit Suri's next after Rock On 2?

In a previous report, Firstpost, had stated that Farhan Akhtar has been roped in to play the main lead in director Mohit Suri's next film based on a father-son relationship.

Now, there are speculations that actress Shraddha Kapoor might also join the Suri-Akhtar wagon.

Speaking to DNA, in an exclusive interview, Suri said that the film has some similarities with the 1979 Hollywood movie The Champ, but otherwise is an original story and is loosely based on his relationship with his own father.

According to a report by The Indian Express, there are speculations going around that Shraddha might star opposite Farhan in Mohit Suri's next.

The reasons stated are - Kapoor has been a "lucky charm" for the director in films like Aashiqui 2 (2013), Ek Villain (2014) and much recent Half Girlfriend (2017).

Also, recently, Kapoor took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her at Suri's home playing with his daughter and dogs.

4 dogs & a baby. @mohitsuri squad! pics taken by @mohitsuri ❤️ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Owing to the endless conjectures floating around Farhan and Shraddha, the news of them starring in Suri's upcoming project will only add fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, Farhan has already started preparing for the film, and Shraddha is busy wrapping up her film Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai. She has also begun with the prep-work for Amol Gupte's Saina Nehwal biopic.