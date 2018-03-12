You are here:

Shoojit Sircar on Irrfan Khan: Don't worry, speculate; he's fine and will issue a statement soon

PTI

Mar,12 2018 17:41:47 IST

Mumbai: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on Monday requested fans and media not to speculate about Irrfan Khan's health, saying the actor is "fine now" and will issue another statement soon.

In a Twitter post, Irrfan had said he was suffering from "a rare disease." The actor said he and his family were jolted by the knowledge of his illness.

Irrfan Khan (L); Shoojit Sircar. Image via Twitter

Shoojit, who worked with the actor in his last directorial Piku, said Irrfan is extremely close to him.

"I think Irrfan has already issued a press statement and asked not to speculate (about his health). He is the only actor who is actually called a Hollywood star in our country, who has worked with the top of the line directors," he said.

"I've met him two three times, he is going to issue a statement again. All your questions will be answered.

He is a wonderful human being, I am very close to him. Please don't worry. He is fine now, and he will issue a statement again. But please, I fold my hands, don't speculate," the director added.

On February 21, the actor's spokesperson had released a statement, saying he has been diagnosed with a "severe case of jaundice".

Shoojit was speaking at the trailer launch of his next, October starring Varun Dhawan.

Published Date: Mar 12, 2018 17:41 PM | Updated Date: Mar 12, 2018 17:41 PM

tags: #Bollywood #Irrfan Khan #October #Piku #Shoojit Sircar #Varun Dhawan

