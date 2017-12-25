You are here:

Shilpa Shetty apologises for using casteist term, says her 'words have been misinterpreted'

PTI

Dec,25 2017 10:11 16 IST

Shilpa Shetty has apologised for allegedly using a casteist term in a recent interview, saying her words had been misconstrued and it was not her intention to hurt anyone's feelings.

Shilpa Shetty. Image from Twitter/@MangoBollywood

The Mumbai Police said they were looking into a complaint, seeking the filing of an offence against Shilpa and Salman Khan for allegedly using a casteist phrase.

The 42-year-old actor issued an apology on Twitter.

The complaint was filed at the Andheri police station by Navin Ramchandra Lade, the general secretary of the Rojgar Aghadi Republican Party of India, seeking that a case be lodged against the two actors for allegedly using the casteist term, the police said.

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor had used the term during a TV show, the complaint read.

The complainant also submitted recordings of the remarks made by the actors to the police, who said they had received the complaint, but no case was registered as yet.

"No case has been registered until now. We are verifying the jurisdiction and other aspects of the complaint. Action will be taken, based on our probe," senior inspector of the Andheri police station Pandit Thorat said.

