Shilpa Shetty announces her maiden TV production, India's first live game show

Mumbai: Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty has produced her first small screen live game show.

Shilpa shared the show's poster on Twitter on Wednesday. A caption read, "Car ki tammanna bekaar nahi jayegi! Ab kam se kam paisai mein aunty aapko, har hafte....Ek car dilayegi."

The poster of the show titled Aunty Boli Lagao Boli: Sabse Kam Sabse Anokhi, also features actress and comedienne Archana Puran Singh posing near a car.

It will air on Colors from 24 September. "My first TV production. Thank you Raj Nayak, Colors TV, Archana Puran Singh. India's first live game show. Audiences are in for a treat (sorry) car," Shilpa captioned the image.

The actress has earlier featured in a string of reality TV shows as a judge. In fact, she got a new lease of life in showbiz after she won the international show Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.