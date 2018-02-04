Shiddat: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt may share the screen for the fourth time in upcoming film

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their dream debut along with Sidharth Malhotra in Karan Johar's 2012 film Student of The Year(SOTY). In the following six years, all the three actors have found a space of their own in the vast landscape of Bollywood and attained stardom on their own merit.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Facebook/ Zoom

Dhawan and Bhatt have so far appeared in two more films, apart form SOTY, namely — Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). Both the films went on to become huge commercial successes and have established the duo as Bollywood's new-age hit on-screen pair. Now it is being reported that they might again be seen together in Dharma Productions' Shiddat, according to Bombay Times.

According to reports, Bhatt’s Instagram story on 2 February features designer Manish Malhotra and make-up artist Mickey Contractor referring to Alia's preparation for Shiddat. They said that she has already started giving look tests for the film. Bhatt had reportedly captioned the story with '#SECRETLOOKTEST, The legends at work.'

The Bombay Times report further talks about a video featuring Dhawan along with Abhishek Varman and Shashank Khaitan at Karan Johar's office. Reportedly the name Shiddat was written on a white board at the back, which further added fuel to the whole speculation.

It is also being said that Dhawan will star in the film along with Aditya Roy Kapur, who essays the role of his brother. Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt have been reportedly roped in to star in the film too; they are speculated to play parents to Dhawana and Kapur. The film is touted to be based during the period of India-Pakistan partition, adds the Bombay Times report.

Published Date: Feb 04, 2018 18:43 PM | Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018 18:46 PM