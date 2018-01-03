Shekhar Suman will return to TV this year with fiction show based on comic tension between two neighbouring couples

Along with several much awaited TV series this year, Shekhar Suman is also making a comeback to the small screen. Suman will be seen in a comedy show on SAB TV with alongside Swati Shah, Ami Trivedi, and Amit Mistry.

The Indian Express reports that the show will project the lives of two couples staying as neighbours. The entire premise will be to prove that men are from Mars while women from Venus. The show, in every episode, will take up one issue between the sexes and present it in a hilarious way.

The same report quotes Suman as saying, “It was my instinct that made me choose this project. The most important aspect of a sitcom is the core and its storyline and this project has set it all right. It’s always great to work with an ensemble cast and I had a wonderful time during the workshops. Also, some really talented people are involved in the making and that also (made me) opt for this show," he said.

The show will star Suman and Swati as a Punjabi couple while Amit Mistry and Ami Trivedi will play a Gujarati couple. The show is likely to be launched sometime in February and the actors are already done with their workshop sessions.

The same report quotes Beyhadh actress Swati Shah as saying, “It is a complete family entertainer where the cute nok-jhok (tension) between couples would be shown. Along with the men versus women angle, we will also be highlighting the beautiful relationship between married couples and also the worrisome side (laughs). We have already started the workshop and it’s turning out really well.”

This Hemant Thakkar production's title is yet to be decided.