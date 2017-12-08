You are here:

Shashi Kapoor passes away: Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor pay tribute at prayer meet

FP Staff

Dec,08 2017 09:23 22 IST

Mumbai: The Bollywood industry, which was shocked by the demise of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor, held a prayer meet to pay him tributes on Thursday (8 December).

Guests paid their respects by lighting candles around a picture of Shashi Kapoor, who had died on Monday following long-standing ailments, and playing a montage of his popular film scenes on a screen.

Members of the Kapoor family along with close friends at Shashi Kapoor's prayer meet. Image via Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale.

Members of Kapoor family and Shashi's colleagues from many of his films including Rekha, Waheeda Rehman, Simi Garewal, Hema Malini, Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapuri and family members Neetu Singh, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor, Armaan and Adar, were present.

From left: Neila Devi and Reema Jain; Babita; Randhir Kapoor. Images via Firtspost/ Sachin Gokhale.

From left: Hema Malini; Rekha; Rakesh Roshan and Jeetendra. Images via Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale

Neetu Singh; Krishna Raj Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Images via Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale

Kiran Rao, Rani Mukerji; Saha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Images via Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale

From left: Dimple Kapadia; Gulzar; Asha Bhosle. Images via Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale

From left: Sanjana Kapoor; Kunal Kapoor and Karan Kapoor. Images via Firstpost/ Sachin Gokhale

Randhir Kapoor's daughter Karisma Kapoor arrived with mother Babita while Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi were seen escorted to the venue.

Several other film fraternity members seen at the venue were Rani Mukerji, Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Khemmu, Rohan Sippy, Milan Luthria, Chunkey Pandey, Nandita Das, Ahana Kumra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Kiran Rao, Abbas-Mastan, Suniel Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Abhijat Joshi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ronit Roy, Udit Narayan, Ramesh Taurani, Vipul Shah, Sonali Kulkarni, Hansal Mehta, Zoya Akhtar and Sudhir Mishra.

Shashi Kapoor appeared in over 150 movies including English films such as The Householder and Shakespeare-Wallah.

He was the recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several film honours over the years.

(With inputs from IANS)

