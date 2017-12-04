You are here:

Shashi Kapoor passes away; Narendra Modi, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and more react on Twitter

FP Staff

Dec,04 2017 20:10 42 IST

Veteran actor-producer Shashi Kapoor passed away on 4 December in Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 79. The romantic screen icon of the 70s and early 80s — Shashi was hospitalised and breathed his last at 5:20 pm today, after having battled a prolonged illness.

Shashi Kapoor. Image from Twitter/@htshowbiz.

Shashi Kapoor was a member of the famous Kapoor clan of Bollywood. Born in Kolkata, Shashi was the third and the youngest son of late Prithviraj Kapoor and brother of late Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. Shashi, his father and his brothers were all equally celebrated in the world of Hindi cinema.

Shashi began his acting career in the 1940s where he first appeared on screen as a child artiste. Some of his most famous roles were the 1975 and 1982 movies Deewar and Namak Halal respectively. Shashi was a major contributor to Hindi cinema, much like his father and brothers. He was also touted as one of the first actors to venture into foreign films, with films like The Householder and Shakespeare Wallah under his belt.

His death has left the entire Hindi film industry shaken and in mourning. Several prominent personalities took to Twitter to express their grief and condolences for the Kapoor family.

Here are a few of the heartfelt messages:

