Shashi Kapoor passes away; Narendra Modi, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and more react on Twitter

Veteran actor-producer Shashi Kapoor passed away on 4 December in Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 79. The romantic screen icon of the 70s and early 80s — Shashi was hospitalised and breathed his last at 5:20 pm today, after having battled a prolonged illness.

Shashi Kapoor was a member of the famous Kapoor clan of Bollywood. Born in Kolkata, Shashi was the third and the youngest son of late Prithviraj Kapoor and brother of late Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. Shashi, his father and his brothers were all equally celebrated in the world of Hindi cinema.

Shashi began his acting career in the 1940s where he first appeared on screen as a child artiste. Some of his most famous roles were the 1975 and 1982 movies Deewar and Namak Halal respectively. Shashi was a major contributor to Hindi cinema, much like his father and brothers. He was also touted as one of the first actors to venture into foreign films, with films like The Householder and Shakespeare Wallah under his belt.

His death has left the entire Hindi film industry shaken and in mourning. Several prominent personalities took to Twitter to express their grief and condolences for the Kapoor family.

Here are a few of the heartfelt messages:

Shashi Kapoor's versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 4, 2017

A legend has passed away. Shashi Kapoor will remain in our hearts forever. My condolences to his loved ones and all his fans. pic.twitter.com/OmLvtvYZtb — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 4, 2017

Innumerable Bollywood dreams came to life watching your iconic dialogue, "Mere paas maa hai." Your tremendous contribution to cinema will always be remembered. RIP #ShashiKapoor ji — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 4, 2017

You won't be forgotten. Rest in peace #ShashiKapoor ji. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 4, 2017

His contribution to this industry will be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Shashi Kapoor ji you will be missed always. 🙏🏻 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) December 4, 2017

One of my favourites passed away today. A handsome charming gentleman who entertained us for 40+ years. His endearing smile will be embedded in my memories. RIP #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/wXM0YSoQ45 — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 4, 2017

RIP Sir. You will be deeply missed by all🙏 #ShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Bkr48vvtKp — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) December 4, 2017

I feel a part of me is gone. A great actor, smart, cosmopolitan, impossibly handsome & w/a name that was often confused w/mine. (My office got two calls from journalists today about my reportedly serious ill-health!) I will miss #ShashiKapoor. Condolences2his family&all his fans pic.twitter.com/fSz3jafPZJ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2017

One of the most iconic dialogues ever, #ShashiKapoor . You will continue to inspire future generation of actors. Condolences to family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QBoLf7IlPb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 4, 2017

Saddened by the demise of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor ji. His contribution to Indian Cinema is monumental. Shashi ji’s passing away marks the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and fans. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 4, 2017

Saddened at his passing away. Shashi Kapoor a legend and actor will be remembered for generations for his great work in cinema — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 4, 2017

#ShashiKapoor had so much grace, vision & beauty. I will never forget the humanity he brought to Vijay Khanna in Kabhi Kabhie and the intensity of Javed Khan in Junoon. RIP — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) December 4, 2017