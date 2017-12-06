You are here:

Shashi Kapoor passes away: Amul pays heartfelt tribute to the late actor

FP Staff

Dec,06 2017 18:40 39 IST

Bollywood was shocked at the news of the death of celebrated actor Shashi Kapoor on 4 December. Now, Amul — known for their quirky, smart and tasteful advertisements based around popular culture — has paid tribute to the actor with an advertisement of their own.

The dialogue Mere paas maa hai from Deewar is undoubtedly one of the most iconic dialogues in Indian cinema's history. The scene between Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, where Kapoor triumphs Bachchan's materialism when he utters the evergreen words, has been watched by all of us. It was only fitting for Amul to play around with the immortal dialogue and pay tribute to the late legend.

Kapoor, 79, was admitted in the hospital on 3 December and died due to prolonged illness. Kapoor acted in many notable films in Bollywood and also performed on stage. He started his career as a child artist and went on to act in movies like New Delhi Times, Kalyug and Sharmilee. He has also been part of English language films like The Householder and Shakespeare Wallah. Together with his wife, Jennifer Kendal, he founded the iconic Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai, which today is a cultural landmark. Shashi Kapoor is survived by his children Karan, Kunal and Sanjana Kapoor.

