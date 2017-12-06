Shashi Kapoor passes away: Amul pays heartfelt tribute to the late actor

Bollywood was shocked at the news of the death of celebrated actor Shashi Kapoor on 4 December. Now, Amul — known for their quirky, smart and tasteful advertisements based around popular culture — has paid tribute to the actor with an advertisement of their own.

The dialogue Mere paas maa hai from Deewar is undoubtedly one of the most iconic dialogues in Indian cinema's history. The scene between Shashi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, where Kapoor triumphs Bachchan's materialism when he utters the evergreen words, has been watched by all of us. It was only fitting for Amul to play around with the immortal dialogue and pay tribute to the late legend.