Shashi Kapoor passes away: Amitabh Bachchan recollects fond memories of his Deewar co-star

As Bollywood veteran Shashi Kapoor breathed his last yesterday, on 4 December, stars across the film industry — young and old — paid homage to the noted actor, producer and director.

In his illustrious career in Bollywood, Kapoor has portrayed different roles and has been teamed up with various actors in many blockbusters. However, the on-screen pairing of Shashi Kapoor-Amitabh Bachchan was all the rage during the 1970s. Both of them have portrayed the roles of brothers (sometimes long-lost brothers) and best friends in films like Deewar, Namak Halaal, Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Trishul, Shaan to name a few.

Bereaved, Bachchan wrote an emotional note in his blog commemorating their friendship and his adulation for the departed actor.

“'Shashi Kapoor! — was what one heard as he extended a warm soft hand out to you in introduction ; that devastating smile complimenting the twinkle in his eyes. He needn’t have done so. Every one knew him. But this was his infectious humble self. When he spoke, there was a mischievous, gentle, almost inaudible, delicate, yodel, in his voice - most endearing and comforting to the one he was introduced to. The self introduction habit, was a gem. The one being introduced to, was, quite obviously, prompted to say his or her name as well, when they heard his. It was a remarkable tool to come to know the other persons name .. and .. if and when there was to be another meeting after many forgettable years, the same technology was most helpful in remembering the other person's name, in case you had forgotten it!"

He further adds:

"He had been ailing; somewhere he had let himself go after the passing away of his dear wife Jennifer. I had visited him on occasion in Hospital during some of the times he had been hospitalised earlier, but I never went to see him again. I would never have.. I never ever wanted to see this beautiful friend and ‘samdhi’ in the state I saw him in hospital... and I did not today, when they informed me that he had gone"

Bachchan ends his blog with a quote by film writer Rumi Jafri and this:

"He fondly addressed me as ‘babbua’ and with him have gone many incredible unread chapters of his and my life"