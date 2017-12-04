Shashi Kapoor passes away: A look back at his most memorable performances, from Kalyug to The Householder

Throughout his career, Shashi Kapoor decided to do movies that very few of his contemporaries did. From being a child actor in movies like Aag (1948), Sangram (1950), Awaara (1951) and Dana Paani (1953), to acting in English language movies like The Householder and Shakespeare Wallah (both produced by Merchant Ivory), Shashi Kapoor was part of a slew of movies that have defined Bollywood and showcased his talent in front of a wide audience.

Shashi Kapoor's performances have been remembered and awarded throughout his career, but some of his performances have become essential to popular culture. His role in Deewar alongside Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most iconic pairings in Bollywood history. The scene in the movie where he confronts Bachchan and says "Mere pass maa hai" is one of the most quoted and well remembered dialogues in the history of Indian cinema.

Kapoor will be remembered for many roles, and for being the versatile actor that he was. Let's take a look at some of his best performances throughout his career.

Kalyug (1980)

A Shyam Benegal classic, Kalyug is the story of two powerful business families caught in a deadly power struggle. It is widely considered a re-interpretation of the Mahabharata. Shashi Kapoor was superb as the clever, sophisticated businessman Karan whose loyalties to one family and ties to the other lead to much conflict in his life.

New Delhi Times (1986)

Shashi Kapoor plays an idealistic journalist who uncovers a scandal involving corruption and criminal-politician nexus. He has to then deal with the unpleasant consequences in his personal life. The performance won him a National Film Award for Best Actor in 1986.

Prem Patra (1962)

Shashi Kapoor stars as a medical student who falls in love with a fellow student (Sadhana) in this beautiful love story by Bimal Roy. The romance is memorable and Kapoor’s performance is remarkably restrained and sincere.

Sharmilee (1971)

Shashi Kapoor plays a clueless army officer with a poetic bent who falls for a beautiful young lady (Rakhee) only to be married off to her extremely shy and retiring identical twin. The movie is full of lovely songs and a plot that twists every few minutes.

Neend Hamari Khwaab Tumhare (1966)

A comedy in which Shashi Kapoor plays a young man caught between the ambitions of his father and his own honesty. The movie is set against a backdrop of social hypocrisy. There are lovely songs in the movie and it stars the iconic pair of Shashi Kapoor and Nanda.

The Householder (1960)

In Merchant-Ivory’s first full length feature film, Shashi Kapoor plays a young college lecturer trying to come to terms with an arranged marriage and a new career. Its an interesting film and Kapoor’s acting is extraordinary in this artful satire.