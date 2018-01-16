Sharon Stone opens up on sexual harassment in Hollywood, says she has 'seen it all'

In an interview with CBS, Hollywood actor Sharon Stone, who had been largely out of the public eye since 2001 after a brain hemorrhage that had threatened her life, has spoken up about her long career and sexual harassment prevalent in Hollywood as reported by Daily News.

In her interview to Lee Cowan she said, "I've been in this business for 40 years, Lee. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look, from Nowhere, Pennsylvania? I didn't come here with any protection. I've seen it all.”

Stone who is in the process of reviving her interrupted career, and is starring in a new Stephen Soderbergh directed HBO mini series called Mosaic, made an appearance at the Golden Globes red carpet recently, wearing black in solidarity with the Time’s Up initiative as reported by Daily News.

Her response to the prevalent culture of sexual harassment in Hollywood industry reflects similar thoughts expressed by a young Emma Watson, who had opened about the “full spectrum” of sexual harassment she has faced so far in her young career in Hollywood too.

Commenting further on the issue, Stone said, “We're starting to acknowledge our own gifts as women and not think that we have to behave as men in order to be empowered or powerful or valuable. We were raised to accommodate men, particularly in my generation. And women so often lose their own identify to the identity of the men that they're with. They even change the way they dress and what they do to fit the men that they're with, “ said the actor as reported by CBS.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 13:11 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 13:11 PM