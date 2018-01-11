Shantaram: Paramount Television, Anonymous Content to adapt Gregory David Roberts' novel into TV series

The legend of the most popular India based novel, Shantaram, has been awaiting an on screen adaptation for almost a decade now. Anonymous Content and Paramout Television seem to have finally found a home for its onscreen adaptation after prevailing in a bidding war and winning the rights to the 2003 novel written by Gregory David Roberts, as reported by Variety.

The novel, which traces the extraordinary experiences of an ex convict turned writer who escapes from Australia to India and makes the city of Bombay his muse, has been up for grabs several times, with even Johnny Depp and Mira Nair’s ambitious plans being shelved in the past, as reported by India Today.

Now, Shantaram will see the light of day as a drama series produced by Anonymous’ Steve Golin, and Nicole Clemens along with Andrea Barron as executive producers. Golin had been pursuing this hot property for more than a decade, as reported by Variety.

“I’m honored and humbled in equal measure as a writer, and thrilled for the many readers who have hoped that Shantaram would become a vivid screen experience. Television is the perfect medium for the novel, and Steve Golin and Nicole Clemens at Anonymous Content are the perfect partners,” said Gregory David Roberts, as reported by Variety.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 16:20 PM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 16:20 PM