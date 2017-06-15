Shamantakamani teaser: A dark thriller starring Nara Rohith, Sundeep Kishan, Sudheer Babu and Aadi Saikumar

The teaser of Shamantakamani, the Telugu thriller with an ensemble cast of Nara Rohith, Sundeep Kishan, Sudheer Babu and Aadi Saikumar in lead roles, is out. The film is directed by Sriram Aditya. According to Indian Express, the film is a dark comedy with equal importance given to all four leading men. The teaser is 53 seconds long and extremely fast paced. One can tell just by looking at the teaser, that the film will have many twists and turns in the run up to a good climax.

The clip also features actor Rajendra Parasad, who is known for his impeccable comic timing. Since the film is essentially a dark thriller, it will be interesting to see how the filmmaker uses Prasad's comic abilities to the film's benefit. The film also features a bevy of supporting actors -- Suman, Indraja, Chandini Chowdary, Ananya Soni, and Jenny Honey among others.

Composer Mani Sharma has also woven his music to make the teaser as impactful as possible. Although the teaser does not give away much, introducing just the actors, it does leave you curious to ask the imperative question — Who is Shamantakamani? Only time will tell, but till then, the teaser can be viewed here: