Shakira's new album El Dorado will be out on 26 May: Here's all you need to know

Shakira is back after a long three year hiatus.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer had gone completely underground after releasing her self titled album in 2014 and fans were worried they'd never see her again.

But the Colombian singer thrilled her huge base of fans when she announced the release date of her 11th album El Dorado which will drop on May 26.

Here's the tweet with album art that has Shaikra emerging from a earth-toned liquid bath.

So happy to announce my new album "El Dorado"- out 26th of May! Shak #ShakiraElDoradopic.twitter.com/PiiHCMKcrp — Shakira (@shakira) May 11, 2017

El Dorado is preceded by two singles, the Maluma-assisted 'Chantaje,' which reached No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Then there was 'Me Enamoré,' which dropped in April and reached the top five in Spain.

The singer also released a new single 'Nada' from the album, which is a ballad sung entirely in Spanish.

Here's the track list for El Dorado which consists of a collaboration with Nicky Jam 'Perro Fiel' and an unexpected appearance from MAGIC! on 'When We Said' (an English version of 'Comme Moi').

During an interview with Billboard, Sean Paul revealed Shakira had recorded a David Guetta-produced duet with him late last year — reportedly called 'Temple' — that was expected to be included on El Dorado, but does not appear as part of the set (per iTunes), along with rumored contributions from Calvin Harris and Stargate. Also missing is her collaboration with Gwen Stefani, titled 'Everything I Want.'

El Dorado Track List (via Itunes)

1. Me Enamoré

2. Nada

3. Chantaje (feat. Maluma)

4. When a Woman

5. Amarillo

6. Perro Fiel (feat. Nicky Jam)

7. Trap (feat. Maluma)

8. Comme Moi (Black M & Shakira)

9. Coconut Tree

10. La Bicicleta (Carlos Vives & Shakira)

11. Deja Vu (Prince Royce & Shakira)

12. When We Said (Comme Moi) [feat. MAGIC!]

13. Toneladas

14. Everything I Want (Gwen Stefani)