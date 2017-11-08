You are here:

Shakira's name surfaces in Paradise Papers; Singer's lawyer says transactions are legal

Valetta (Malta): Singer Shakira has been dragged into the Paradise Papers row after it was revealed that she transferred 30 million pounds in musical rights to an offshore firm in Malta.

Shakira is the latest celebrity revealed to have used tax havens abroad after 1.34 million papers were leaked to the German press, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

Shakira's company Malta Tournesol Limited is based on the Mediterranean island of Malta, known for its tax incentives.

On papers, Shakira is listed as a Bahamas resident, despite her living in Barcelona with her footballer boyfriend Gerard Pique.

Her lawyer stressed that the activity was legal and in accordance with laws. Shakira's lawyer Ezequiel Camerini told Spanish website El Confidential, "The Maltese company Tournesol Limited fulfills all legal requirements to operate as such. All of the corresponding information relative to this entity is public and transparent."

There are 714 Indian entities and individuals having financial holdings abroad, according to The Indian Express news daily.

