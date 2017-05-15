Shakira announces release of new album El Dorado on 26 May

Shakira has announced her new album El Dorado will be out on 26 May.

The 40-year-old songstress took to Twitter to break the news. "So happy to announce my new album 'El Dorado' - out 26th of May! Shak #ShakiraElDorado," wrote Shakira, alongside the cover of her LP.

The upcoming album follows the chart-topping singer's 2014 self-titled album, Me Enamore. The track of the same name arrived at number 11 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs, charted on 29 April, according to Billboard.

Recently, Shakira also won the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Award for hot Latin song artist of the year.