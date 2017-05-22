Shahid Kapoor's launches his own athleisure clothing line Skult

Shahid Kapoor recently launched his clothing line Skult in partnership with the Aditya Birla group in Mumbai.

#SKULT out now www.abof.com/skult @skultofficial A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Oct 18, 2016 at 7:06am PDT

It's touted as India's first athleisure brand, and recently, the actor-turned-entrepreneur was awarded by the retail industry and picked up the award for Best Entrepreneur at a function acknowledging corporates, start-ups and entrepreneurs from the retail and e-retail space.

Shahid Kapoor wearing Skult. Image from Instagram.

His maiden collection is said to have received a great response from the audience, especially the youth — which finds itself identifying with the brand's vision and its young and edgy look.

When asked about his idea for Skult Shahid said, "Skult is about free styling. Skult is about fashion and functionality. Skult is about being yourself wherever you are. It's about apparel that's an extension of your body. That allows you to express yourself with no restrictions or rules. Sometimes clothes that are cool feel too restricting. This line sets you free. Own style. Don't let style restrict you."

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming film Padmavati with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to release on 17 November, 2017.