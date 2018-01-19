Shahid Kapoor to star in Arjun Reddy Hindi remake; shoot will begin after his film with Imtiaz Ali

Last year’s critically-acclaimed Telugu film Arjun Reddy, a contemporary take on Devdas, which shone the spotlight on love and suffering in its purest and rawest form, is all set to be remade in Hindi and the process has already begun.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made a noteworthy debut with Arjun Reddy, will direct its remake as well. While it has been widely reported that Arjun Kapoor is expected to play the titular role, Firstpost has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor is more likely to land the role as Sandeep is very keen to work with the latter.

“Shahid is in talks for the remake and he’s most likely to bag the opportunity. He met Sandeep recently and both of them had a very healthy conversation about joining hands. He even watched the film and was really excited about being part of its remake. However, he can’t immediately start shooting because he is committed to Imtiaz Ali’s film which is expected to roll from March or April. Sandeep is willing to wait till September to see if he can have Shahid on board and until then wants to keep his options open,” a source told Firstpost, confirming that Ranveer Singh was the first choice but somehow things didn’t take off as planned with him.

Arjun Reddy, featuring Vijay Deverakonda in a knockout performance, revolves around a medical surgeon with anger issues. He turns to alcohol and drugs when the girl he’s madly in love with is forced to marry another man.

The film is already being remade in Tamil and it will mark the debut of Dhruv, son of popular Tamil star Vikram. National award-winning filmmaker Bala is directing the Tamil version which is titled Varma, which has been on the floors for nearly two months now.

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018