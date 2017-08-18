Shahid Kapoor may join Jacqueline Fernandez, Remo D'Souza as judge on Champion of Champions

After Shahid Kapoor's previous stint on television as a judge on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the actor might once again appear on the small screen as a part of a panel of judges of another dance-based reality show called Champion of Champions, alongside fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez and choreographer Remo D'Souza.

D'Souza and Fernandez have confirmed that they will be on the jury of the show, however Kapoor's addition to the panel is yet to be verified.

“He has almost confirmed, but some nitty gritties are yet to be worked out,” says an unverified source quoted in a DNA report. Kapoor also reportedly likes the concept of Champion of Champions.

The show is touted to be an extension of the popular reality show Dance Plus, and will be featuring the runners-up and winners of all the three seasons of the show that have been aired thus far.

Shahid Kapoor is currently caught up with the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial venture Padmavati also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie is slated for release on 17 November.

Jacqueline Fernandez on the other hand has two upcoming releases back to back. A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra slated for a 25 August release, and Judwaa 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu which will hit the silver screen on 29 September.