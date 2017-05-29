Shah Rukh's kids, Salman's nephews: On Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

This week we set our eyes on Shah Rukh Khan's mini-me AbRan Khan on the occasion of him turning four. Just look at that face! Katrina Kaif seems to be further integrating herself into Salman Khan's family as she works out with the Khan clan. Irrfan Khan makes his insta debut and gives us even more reasons to love him, and the Baywatch crew gives us major #squadgoals.

Gauri Khan can't get enough of 'Gemini Gorgeousness'

Gemini Gorgeousness... A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 27, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Shah Rukh's little one AbRam turned four on 27 May. To mark the day, Gauri Khan shared a precious photo of him resting in big sister Suhana's arms. Both the children are Geminis, hence the caption. Katrina weight trains with the Khans

The future "Tigers" 🐯 @zahaankara @nirvankhan15 @iamarhaankhan @yasminbodyimage A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 27, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Katrina Kaif posted a workout photo with her new fitness gang — The Future Tigers. Katrina can be seen having a weight training session with Arhaan Khan (Malaika and Arbaaz Khan's son), Nirvan Khan (Seema and Sohail Khan's son) and Yasmin Karachiwala's son Zahaan Karachiwala.

Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan's friendship is beyond the gym

Keeping it classy by day and night. Photo and idea courtesy - my fav Khan ! 💁🏻👯💥#gameonpoint #beforeandafterashower #workhardtoplayharder #howweroll A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 3:30am PDT

Nimrat Kaur posted a photo with Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan after Karan Johar's 45th birthday bash. Turns out, both of them are workout buddies and their friendship is not restricted to just the gym — they party together as well! Anushka, Manish Malhotra and Aishwarya Rai party it up

#AllAboutLastNight @karanjohar #Birthday in very warm Mumbai with my #AhDilHaiMushkil girls Gorgeous @anushkasharma Beautiful #ashwariyaraibachchan #FunTimes #friendsforever A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on May 25, 2017 at 8:28pm PDT



Speaking of Karan Johar's birthday bash, Anushka Sharma, Manish Malhotra and Aishwarya Rai were at the party, too, and were gleaming in this photo uploaded by the designer on his Instagram. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil girls posed effortlessly with the designer in a photo that is usually #weekendgoals for the rest of us.

Vidya Balan gets 'additional credit' in all Suresh Triveni films

Who needs credit when your director gifts you this card ?!! 😉# Thankoo Suresh Triveni 🙏😜. A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on May 26, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

Vidya Balan takes the easy way out instead of getting into credit rows by getting a customized (fake) 'credit' card from Suresh Triveni, director of Tumhari Sulu, Vidya's next. It can not be related to the recent Kangana Ranaut Simran credit controversy. Not at all. Irrfan Khan makes Insta debut, fans get to see #filmyinfluence

This is our poster inspired by the #Sholay poster. #FilmyInfluence A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on May 28, 2017 at 9:45pm PDT

Irrfan Khan marked his debut on Instagram by throwing it back to his childhood days. He can be seen recreating Sholay's iconic duo Jai and Veeru's poster with a friend. He posted some more photos of him recreating scenes from the legendary film. One can only wonder how passionate he is about cinema.

Move over Palme D'Or, here's the 'Best Crew Ever'

Baywatch babe Priyanka Chopra uploaded a group photo with the Baywatch crew and captioned it with 'Best Crew Ever'. Take note, Bollywood! PeeCee can be seen frolicking on the beach with the main cast of the film.