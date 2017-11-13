Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talks India will reportedly air from December 10 every Sunday

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming TV stint finally gets a airing date and time. TED Talks India was initially expected to go on air on in October during Diwali. But as per a report from DNA, the dates were rearranged: The show is all set to be aired on TV this December as TED Talks managed a time slot for the nationwide broadcast.

It will be aired from December 10, every Sunday at 7 pm.

A source close to the show told DNA, "Earlier, they were looking at airing it in the same slot that Aamir Khan’s show Satyamev Jayate used to air, but later decided against it. Now, it will be in the evening. Initially, only seven episodes have been locked. If the response to the show is good, they are planning to shoot a couple of episodes more. That’s because the concept is completely new to the Indian audience and they have to gauge how it will be received. In case the response is not very overwhelming, they will air only seven episodes and probably come back with a season 2 later.”

TED Talks India follows the footsteps of original TED Talks, a media organisation which gives inspirational people a chance to speak about their life and in the process motivate people.

In a press conference, Shah Rukh Khan said, “We always underrate our audience. This is unreasonable to say that people are not ready to accept. Anything if put across in a right way, it gets its way. I think we will fulfill the craving of a lot of audiences through TEDTalks.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy win Anand L. Rai’s unnamed project. Rumours strongly suggest SRK will be seen playing a 'dwarf' character in this movie. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will share the screen with Shah Rukh Khan as well.