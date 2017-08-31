Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Ram Rahim verdict may be chopped off from TED Talks: Nayi Soch

On 28 August, when Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to twenty years of imprisonment, most of the country rejoiced at the verdict. The move was applauded and appreciated across social media.

Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, too couldn't contain his "happiness" and expressed his contentment.

During the shoot of one of the episodes of his upcoming show, TED Talks: Nayi Soch, the actor said, "The director will perhaps not like it as it's not part of the show, but I am happy to say Ram Rahim Singh has been sentenced," reports Midday.

Khan was shooting for the last episode of the first schedule of the show on 28 August. The shoot was on, when the quantum of punishment was announced and Khan spontaneously took the mic and made that statement. Now, according to the Midday report, the channel has reportedly decided to edit that part out and then air the episode.

DNA, in one of its reports, suggests that director and Khan's friend Karan Johar might be the first guest on the show. Earlier, it was also reported that lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar might appear on the first day. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been reportedly roped in as a special guest on the show as well.

The show is tentatively set to launch in October, and clash with Salman Khan's flagship show, Bigg Boss.