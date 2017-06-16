Shah Rukh Khan's Raees promotion stampede should get the actor booked: Police report to court

This year, Shah Rukh Khan's Raees hit theatres across the country with packed audiences. In order to promote the film, the superstar decided to get into August Kranti Rajdhani Express from Mumbai to Delhi, to spread the word.

Many fans came in hordes to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar who was reportedly throwing T-shirts and balls towards his fans. But in all this hullabaloo, one of his many fans, and social activist Farid Khan Pathan died after a heart attack as a result of suffocation in the mob that had created a stampede at the Vadodara railway station.

There were other reports of fans and police (since they lathi-charged) getting hurt and collapsing at the venue. This incident happened on 23 January 2017.

Now, the police has taken the matter to court. Tarun Barot, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Western Railway) filed a report to the judicial magistrate on 17 April asking the court to book the superstar. Apparently, one Jitendra Solanki had lodged a complaint against the actor, reportsThe Indian Express.

The report says, "If Shah Rukh Khan had not thrown T-shirts, balls and other things towards the public, then such an incident would not have occurred, thus owner of Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd Mumbai and film actor Shah Rukh Khan should be booked under the IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent act), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304a2 (causing death by negligence) and sections of Railway Act 145,152,175 and 179."

No official statement has been released from the megastar or the concerned production house.