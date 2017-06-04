Shah Rukh Khan's next with Aanand L Rai to be named Rangbaaz?

It looks like Shah Rukh Khan's next film, which is being directed by Aanand L. Rai, might have finally found its title after much wait. The film might be titled Rangbaaz according to a DNA report. Khan will be seen alongside his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Khan will be playing a dwarf in the film which is centered around the sense of incompleteness that differently abled people feel, at times. You can read more about the film here.

The shooting of the film has begun. The film will be shot in Meerut, Mumbai and a substantial chunk will also be shot in the U.S.A. Rai is known to shoot his films in areas well-known to him to bring out the minutest of detail.

The same DNA report also states that the title Rangbaaz was also apparently considered for Khan's next with Imtiaz Ali. Both of Khan's upcoming projects are in the process of zeroing in on a name. Ali's film was initially titled The Ring, but was later changed to Rehnuma. However, the name was again changed to Raula as the makers thought Rehnuma would not resonate with the audiences as much. There has been no confirmation from the film's team about the name Raula, yet.