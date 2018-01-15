Shah Rukh Khan's kite flying session; Mick Jagger is in India: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Shah Rukh Khan's kite flying session
Celebrated Makar Sankranti the festival of harvesting & happiness for our farmers around the country by flying a kite on @aanandlrai sets of Zero. Too much fun... pic.twitter.com/P5ftZY3vsI
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 14, 2018
Shah Rukh Khan took a break from the shoot of his upcoming film Zero and joined the Makar Sankranti festivities to engage in some kite flying.
Anushka Sharma celebrates the 15 million milestone
Every day I am grateful for all the love you bring into my world Thank you so much my 15 Million family! A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on
Anushka Sharma's popularity is growing by leaps and bounds on social media. The star recently hit 15 million followers on Instagram.
Mick Jagger is in India
Mick Jagger pleasantly surprised his Indian fans by revealing that he is in the country. The rocker posted a photo on Instagram, but didn't reveal his location.
Charlie Heaton wishes Natalia Dyer on Instagram
Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton wished his co-star and girlfriend, Natalia Dyer, a happy birthday on Instagram.
Sidharth Malhotra rides with the jawans
Unforgettable truck ride to the border #BSF #Jaisalmer pic.twitter.com/laqaBzazww
— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 14, 2018
On Army Day, Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of himself enjoying a bumpy truck ride with BSF jawans in Jaisalmer. He is going to play an army officer in his upcoming film Aiyaary.
Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik gets a release date
131 racy mins of outta the world experience #TikTikTikCensoredWithU #TikTikTikFromJan26 pic.twitter.com/FY6RlcLUWn — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) January 15, 2018
Jayaam Ravi's upcoming thriller Tik Tik Tik will release on 26 January, the actor revealed on Twitter. The film is a thriller set in space.
Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 15:59 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 16:03 PM