Shah Rukh Khan's kite flying session; Mick Jagger is in India: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Shah Rukh Khan's kite flying session

Celebrated Makar Sankranti the festival of harvesting & happiness for our farmers around the country by flying a kite on @aanandlrai sets of Zero. Too much fun... pic.twitter.com/P5ftZY3vsI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 14, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan took a break from the shoot of his upcoming film Zero and joined the Makar Sankranti festivities to engage in some kite flying.

Anushka Sharma celebrates the 15 million milestone

Anushka Sharma's popularity is growing by leaps and bounds on social media. The star recently hit 15 million followers on Instagram.

Mick Jagger is in India

Mick Jagger pleasantly surprised his Indian fans by revealing that he is in the country. The rocker posted a photo on Instagram, but didn't reveal his location.

Charlie Heaton wishes Natalia Dyer on Instagram

Stranger Things actor Charlie Heaton wished his co-star and girlfriend, Natalia Dyer, a happy birthday on Instagram.

Sidharth Malhotra rides with the jawans

On Army Day, Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of himself enjoying a bumpy truck ride with BSF jawans in Jaisalmer. He is going to play an army officer in his upcoming film Aiyaary.

Jayam Ravi's Tik Tik Tik gets a release date

Jayaam Ravi's upcoming thriller Tik Tik Tik will release on 26 January, the actor revealed on Twitter. The film is a thriller set in space.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 15:59 PM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 16:03 PM