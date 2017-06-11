Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas to be released in 3D format on its 15th anniversary

It was on 12 July 2002, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali presented to the audience his magnum opus Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai (not Bachchan then) and Madhuri Dixit. It was the most expensive Hindi film ever made, at the time. The whole country and the world went gaga over the film and its magnificent sets, larger-than-life mis en scene, soulful music and, of course, the performances. The film received global exposure after its screening at the Cannes Film Festival screening and selection as an entry as a nomination for the Oscar's list of Best Foreign Films that year.

This year, the film will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its release. According to a report by DNA, the Devdas team plans to release the film in 3D format on 12 July to commemorate the anniversary celebration. Hollywood super-hero action films have spanned the reach of 3D films to a never-seen-before levels. The makers of Devdas feel they would be able to enter the international 3D market with Devdas 3D, as no other film managed to do that — not even Baahubali 2, which was made in 2D format.

Speaking to the newspaper, Bhansali said, "When I was finally convinced about the 3D version of Devdas, I wanted to make sure that every frame conveyed just the right proportions and dimensions. I realised that much of my film was originally shot with a lot of depth in the frames. That, in fact, made Devdas an ideal candidate for the 3D format."

It will be an added perk to watch Devdas-Paro-Chandramukhi saga again, but only this time we will literally be in the world of Devdas with its 3D release.