Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam; Illeana D'Cruz on Fijian holiday: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Looks like our Bollywood celebrities are squeezing the last bit of summer fun before the monsoon sets in. Deepika Padukone is sizzling for a Maxim photoshoot, Illeana D'Cruz is vacationing in Fiji, while Shah Rukh Khan is doting on AbRam. There's so much our celebs got up to on social media over the past day or so, that we had a tough time keeping up. But did we give in? Never!

So much stalking, such little time.

Deepika Padukone is Insta-perfect

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

Deepika Padukone posted a photo from her photoshoot with Maxim — and she looks gorgeous. Haters can hate, but Deepika looked stunning in the picture!

Fatima Sana Shaikh spends a day at the beach

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

It's summer and all you want to do is lounge by the beach — looking out across the beautiful ocean. That's what Fatima Sana Shaikh, of Dangal fame is doing, by the looks of this Instagram post.

Ileana D'Cruz's summer fun

Ileana D'Cruz has been vacationing in Fiji with her photographer beau Andrew Kneebone. Here she is, posing prettily in a boat even as she promotes a skincare brand.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam

As overplayed as the pun is, I still can’t resist writing…“Have u ever seen a better pair of perfect fitting genes?” A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Summer vacations also mean spending precious time with family — and that's what Shah Rukh Khan is doing.

King Khan just put out this Instagram post pointing out the similarities between his looks and AbRam's — point being that they're both adorable.

Into the deep with the cast of Raabta

Kirti Sannon and Sushant Singh Rajput are enjoying a dip in the ocean (even if it is for filming Raabta) as the underwater photographer Sumer Verma took shots of them for the film.

Hrithik Roshan's parent trap

Him: '....and don't worry dad's totally cool with it. He said so.' Me: What. #deerinheadlights #becarefulwhatyouagreeto A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Hrithik Roshan's sons Hrehaan (aged 11) and Hredaan (aged 9) have tricked their father into agreeing to something about which the Kaabil actor feels helpless. As millions commented on Hrithik's adorable post, Priyanka Chopra too joined in the fun by adding an 'lol.'

Meanwhile, Homi Adajania is also being a water baby

Homi Adajania is also squeezing in some summer fun at the pool with his family — wife Anaita Shroff Adajania and two sons.

While Priyanka Chopra loves the rain

Rainy Mumbai nights...... my favourite Tujhe chaahoon jaisa hai tu.. Teri baarish mein bheegna chaahoon.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Our favourite crossover star is taking a break after her whirlwind Baywatch publicity tour and before she starts shooting for the next season of Quantico. It looks like she is back in Mumbai and enjoying the first monsoon showers.