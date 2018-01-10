Shah Rukh Khan wishes Mukkabaaz team; Rakesh Roshan announces Krrish 4: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
SRK and 'Mukkabaazi'
#Mukkabaaz + Baazigar = Mukkabaazigar... all the best team for Mukkabaazi... @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial @anuragkashyap72 pic.twitter.com/CBhSPfCneN
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2018
Ahead of the release of Anurag Kashyap's much-awaited film Mukkabaaz, Shah Rukh Khan wishes the team in his most quirky way.
Anushka Sharma starrer Pari's new poster:
#HoliWithPari @officialcsfilms @parambratachattopadhyay @iprernaarora #KarneshSharma @kriarj #ArjunNKapoor #poojafilms
A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on
Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Pari, which is touted to be a paranormal thriller, seems to be a nerve-chilling flick. Going by the recently-released poster, this film is surely going to scare you (it scared us plenty).
Hrithik Roshan-Suzanne Khan reunion:
Now-separated couple Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan bonded on the former's birthday. Khan wished her friend-turned-ex-husband-turned-friend on his special day with an adorable picture.
Rakesh Roshan announces Krrish 4:
Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik
— Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018
While Hrithik had been busy getting birthday wishes, dad Rakesh Roshan announced the fourth installment of his hugely-successful sci-fi superhero franchise, Krrish.
Farhan Akhtar thanks fans for birthday wishes:
A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on
When fans go that extra mile to wish their favourite stars on their birthdays, Bollywood superstars also make it a point to return the favour. Farhan Akhtar, in a special video message, thanked all his fans and social media friends for their birthday wishes.
Sagarika Ghosh's book on Indira Gandhi to be made into a film:
Just signed the contract for movie rights for my book "Indira, India's Most Powerful PM" with @vidya_balan and @roykapurfilms! Utterly elated!! Look fwd to seeing INDIRA on screen! @juggernautbooks #IndiraTheMovie
— Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) January 10, 2018
Journalist-author Sagarika Ghosh confirms upcoming film on Indira Gandhi based on her book, Indira, India's Most Powerful PM with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan.
Priyanka Chopra teases Quantico season 3:
And She’s back... Can't wait to share this with you! #April26 #QuanticoSeason3 #TheReturnOfAlexParrish
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on
Bollywood's global icon Priyanka Chopra is all set to start filming the third season of her popular crime thriller TV series Quantico.
Neha Dhupia bonds with Padukone sisters:
Actress-anchor Neha Dhupia recently bonded with Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone for the upcoming show on Colors Infinity titled BFFs with Vogue.
Farah Khan celebrates birthday with friends:
My happy birthday was truly happy..My games gang!! #peopleilove #foodcoma ( why is shweta behaving so reluctant u
A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on
Kisses from the birthday girl @farahkhankunder which were just as warm and full of love as her yakhni pulao, roast chicken and dhansak and room full of friends who adore her. Happy birthday farah.. see I wished you on social media now.. Im cool that way Random Thought : the person taking the picture always seems to have the largest face. Ugh.
A post shared by Mini Mathur (@minimathur) on
The perfect host and dost !!!Happy birthday @farahkhankunder have the most amazing year ever !!!
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on
Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan celebrated her 53rd birthday yesterday (9 January) with friends — Mini Mathur, Arjun Kapoor, Sajid Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty to name a few.
Remo D'Souza shoots first song from Race 3:
And the first song for #race3 begins , with the two most talented choreographers @krutimahesh @rahuldid #superexited
A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza) on
Remo D'Souza is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action-thriller Race 3 — the third installment of Race movie franchise — starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker has started working on the first song for the film.
Kareena Kapoor poses for paparazzi with son Taimur:
This cutie patootie just made our Monday better! Swipe for unlimited cuteness. #TaimurAliKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan
A post shared by Femina (@feminaindia) on
Every move that Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur makes, the papparazzi will be watching him. Here are some pictures of media's favourite star kid along with his mother at the airport.
Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 17:57 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 17:57 PM