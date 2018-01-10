You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Mukkabaaz team; Rakesh Roshan announces Krrish 4: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

SRK and 'Mukkabaazi'

Ahead of the release of Anurag Kashyap's much-awaited film Mukkabaaz, Shah Rukh Khan wishes the team in his most quirky way.

Anushka Sharma starrer Pari's new poster:

Anushka Sharma's upcoming film Pari, which is touted to be a paranormal thriller, seems to be a nerve-chilling flick. Going by the recently-released poster, this film is surely going to scare you (it scared us plenty).

Hrithik Roshan-Suzanne Khan reunion:

Now-separated couple Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan bonded on the former's birthday. Khan wished her friend-turned-ex-husband-turned-friend on his special day with an adorable picture.

Rakesh Roshan announces Krrish 4:

Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2018

While Hrithik had been busy getting birthday wishes, dad Rakesh Roshan announced the fourth installment of his hugely-successful sci-fi superhero franchise, Krrish.

Farhan Akhtar thanks fans for birthday wishes:

❤️ A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Jan 9, 2018 at 10:08pm PST

When fans go that extra mile to wish their favourite stars on their birthdays, Bollywood superstars also make it a point to return the favour. Farhan Akhtar, in a special video message, thanked all his fans and social media friends for their birthday wishes.

Sagarika Ghosh's book on Indira Gandhi to be made into a film:

Just signed the contract for movie rights for my book "Indira, India's Most Powerful PM" with @vidya_balan and @roykapurfilms! Utterly elated!! Look fwd to seeing INDIRA on screen! @juggernautbooks #IndiraTheMovie — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) January 10, 2018

Journalist-author Sagarika Ghosh confirms upcoming film on Indira Gandhi based on her book, Indira, India's Most Powerful PM with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vidya Balan.

Priyanka Chopra teases Quantico season 3:

Bollywood's global icon Priyanka Chopra is all set to start filming the third season of her popular crime thriller TV series Quantico.

Neha Dhupia bonds with Padukone sisters:

Actress-anchor Neha Dhupia recently bonded with Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone for the upcoming show on Colors Infinity titled BFFs with Vogue.

Farah Khan celebrates birthday with friends:

Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan celebrated her 53rd birthday yesterday (9 January) with friends — Mini Mathur, Arjun Kapoor, Sajid Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty to name a few.

Remo D'Souza shoots first song from Race 3:

Remo D'Souza is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action-thriller Race 3 — the third installment of Race movie franchise — starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. The choreographer-turned-filmmaker has started working on the first song for the film.

Kareena Kapoor poses for paparazzi with son Taimur:



Every move that Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur makes, the papparazzi will be watching him. Here are some pictures of media's favourite star kid along with his mother at the airport.

