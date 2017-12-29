Shah Rukh Khan the brand is a global blockbuster, regardless of hits and flops at domestic box office

Shah Rukh Khan, or as he is also fondly called Baadshah of Bollywood, is one of the most prominent names in the industry and a global icon. Most of his films have performed phenomenally at the overseas box-office, irrespective of how they performed at the domestic market.

This year's SRK releases — Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal — turned out bitter sweet for the megastar; while the Rahul Dholakia directorial emerged as one of the highest-grossing films this year, the Imtiaz Ali film tanked miserably. The latter is touted to be made on a budget of Rs 80 crore; the film minted Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office. Of this, only Rs 89 crore was contributed by Indian ticket-counters, reports Bollywood Hungama.

On the other hand Raees, made on a budget of Rs 127 crore went on to rake in Rs 176 crore from the domestic market. It further made another Rs 91 crore overseas, taking its total collections to Rs 272 crore, thus earning a spot on the 200 crore club of Bollywood, reports moneycontrol.com.

Not just his films, SRK also has a line-up of international brands, as part of his endorsement deals, that he promotes on global television networks. According to the report by moneycontrol.com, he also finds audiences in countries of the likes of Latin America, Malaysia, Germany, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Palestine, Singapore, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Norway, and Denmark. Then, of course, there are the huge markets of the USA, the UK, Australia etc.

Raees, for example, collected Rs 19.20 crore, Rs 11.84 crore, Rs 4.69 crore and Rs 2.78 crore in the Gulf region, North America, UK and Australia, respectively, within the first four days of its release. The film even released in 45-50 theatres in Malaysia where a regular Indian film manages to get a release only in 15-20 theatres, adds the moneycontrol.com report.

It doesn't seem to matter whether his films are hit or flop, SRK - the brand remains a blockbuster globally.