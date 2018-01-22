You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan says he is 'honoured' to receive the Crystal Award along side Elton John, Cate Blanchett

PTI

Jan,22 2018 18:28 33 IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has said he feels honoured to receive the 24th Crystal Award along side Elton John and Cate Blanchett.

The Annual Crystal Awards ceremony, which opens the World Economic Forum summit in the Swiss ski resort, celebrates the achievements of outstanding artists who have shown exemplary commitment to improving the state of the world.

"Honoured to receive the World Economic Forum's 24th Crystal Award, together with Elton John and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment," Shah Rukh tweeted after receiving the honour.

Previosly, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted, “Bhai Sahib kaafi thand hai!!! Hope to find some love & friendship to keep me warm here. Thank u @wef for the honour & having me over. #DavosDiaries,” alongside a photo of himself with a snowy background.

SRK received the award for "his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India," the World Economic Forum (WEF) said.

The past awardees from India include Amitabh Bachchan, Mallika Sarabhai, A R Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Ravi Shankar and Amjad Ali Khan.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 18:28 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 18:28 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Crystal Award #Entertainment #Shah Rukh Khan

also see

Kabir Khan directs 2018 #BeMyGuest Dubai Tourism campaign starring Shah Rukh Khan

Kabir Khan directs 2018 #BeMyGuest Dubai Tourism campaign starring Shah Rukh Khan

Kajol on her cameo in Zero: 'It comes very naturally to work alongside Shah Rukh Khan'

Kajol on her cameo in Zero: 'It comes very naturally to work alongside Shah Rukh Khan'

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees becomes most pirated Bollywood film of 2017; Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 follow

Shah Rukh Khan's Raees becomes most pirated Bollywood film of 2017; Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 follow