You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan says he is 'honoured' to receive the Crystal Award along side Elton John, Cate Blanchett

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has said he feels honoured to receive the 24th Crystal Award along side Elton John and Cate Blanchett.

The Annual Crystal Awards ceremony, which opens the World Economic Forum summit in the Swiss ski resort, celebrates the achievements of outstanding artists who have shown exemplary commitment to improving the state of the world.

"Honoured to receive the World Economic Forum's 24th Crystal Award, together with Elton John and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment," Shah Rukh tweeted after receiving the honour.

Honoured to receive the @wef’s 24th Crystal Award, together with @eltonofficial and Cate Blanchett. My fan moment!! Watch the #crystalawards via https://t.co/rILPgHRgtL at the #wef18 meeting in Davos. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

Previosly, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted, “Bhai Sahib kaafi thand hai!!! Hope to find some love & friendship to keep me warm here. Thank u @wef for the honour & having me over. #DavosDiaries,” alongside a photo of himself with a snowy background.

Bhai Sahib kaafi thand hai!!! Hope to find some love & friendship to keep me warm here. Thank u @wef for the honour & having me over. #DavosDiaries pic.twitter.com/4xaQQ3qNbJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2018

SRK received the award for "his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India," the World Economic Forum (WEF) said.

The past awardees from India include Amitabh Bachchan, Mallika Sarabhai, A R Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Ravi Shankar and Amjad Ali Khan.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 18:28 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 18:28 PM