Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar feature in Forbes' 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities list

Forbes released its annual World's 100 Highest Celebrities list and Bollywood's three biggest stars feature in it. Shah Rukh Khan took the richest Indian spot and came in 65th on the global front.

According to Forbes India, Shah Rukh earned $38 million (Rs 245 crore) in 2016. He appeared in three films last year, Fan, Dear Zindagi and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Salman Khan came in second, after Shah Rukh. Ranked 71 on the global list, he is believed to have made $37 million (Rs 238 crores) in the past year, having done Sultan, which crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the box-office.

The third richest Indian celebrity on the list is Akshay Kumar, who is placed at the 80th spot, internationally. Kumar did a fair mix of entertainers and serious cinema in 2016. 2016 saw the release of three of films — Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom. He made $35.5 million last year (Rs 230 crores) approximately.

Singers are winners

American rapper Sean Diddy Combs topped the list after making a whopping $130 million in 2016 owing to his partnership with Diageo's Ciroc vodka. Diddy claiming the top spot is the biggest shocker as last year he was on the 22nd spot.

The second spot has gone to global singing sensation Beyoncé, who now becomes the richest woman celebrity in the world with earnings of $105 million, as per the list. The numbers are not surprising since the singer was on The Formation World Tour for six months and dropped the most awaited album of the year, Lemonade.

Rapper Drake came in followed by 'Hotline Bling' singer Drake. The Top 20 names of the list are mostly from the music industry with The Weeknd bagging the 6th spot, British rock band Coldplay finishing 8th and Guns N' roses at 11th spot. Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber's massive popularity is on a perpetual rise as his earnings for 2016 are valued at $83.5 million.

American vocalist Bruce Springsteen also features in the list at the 7th spot, followed by British singer Adele, who made a whopping $69 million, as per Forbes.

Although the top 20 club was dominated by singers, the rest of the list also has ample singers placed at different spots. American heavy metal band Metallica took the 21st spot with $66.5 million. Immensely popular experimental country performer Garth Brooks earned $60 million which got him the 26th spot on the list. Sir Elton John, Grammy winning legend shared the 26th spot with Brooks.

The Beatles singer Paul McCartney came in 32nd with $54 million, sharing the spot with Red Hot Chili Peppers, the rock/funk rock band. Jimmy Buffett, singer and businessman too the 35th spot. Electronic Dance Music artist Calvin Harris also featured in the list at the 40th spot. The last spot in the 50 richest singers category went to Taylor Swift, who earned $44 million and took the 49th spot.

The Writers' Club

Harry Potter series writer JK Rowling came in fourth on the global list after her 2016 book Harry Potter and the Cursed Child broke sales records. From the writers' club, author and philanthropist James Brendan Patterson was placed at the 9th richest spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the richest sportsman

Among sportsmen, Cristiano Ronaldo took the top spot with earnings amounting to $93 million. Ronaldo is placed at the 5thspot, after dinger Drake. National Basketball Association star Lebron James took the 10th spot. Football sensation Lionel Messi's earnings were valued at $80 million. Swiss Tennis ace Roger Federer also features in the list at the 23rd spot, after raking in $64 million.

Another NBA star, Kevin Durant took the 25th spot, with earnings amounting to $60.6 million. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was placed at 37th with $50 million earnings. He shared the spot with Irish Golfer Rory McIlroy. Basketball player Stepehen Curry finished 42nd on the list followed by James Harden at 47th. Professional racer Lewis Hamilton took the 46th spot with $46 million. The last sportsman spot in the top 50 went to Drew Brees.

TV personalities on the list

Radio presenter Howard Stern took the 7th spot with total earnings of $90 million. Rush Limbaugh finished eleventh. Dr. Phil McGraw came in fifteenth. TV show host Ellen DeGeneres came in 17th with $77 million. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay took the 26th spot with $60 million. TV producer Ryan Seacrest took the 29th spot with $58 million. Judy Sheindlin came in at the 43rd spot.Businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian West took the 47th spot with $45.5 million. Music mogul Simon Cowell came in 50th on the list.

Richest actors of the world



Mark Wahlberg took the 20th spot. Baywatch star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson came in 22nd while The Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel took the 31st spot. Adam Sandler took the 35th spot after his stint at Cannes 2017. Chinese actor Jackie Chan was placed at the 39th spot. Robert Downey, Jr.came in 41st.

Other artists include magician David Copperfield, who took the 24th spot. Comedians Chris rock and Louis C.K came in 30th and 34th respectively.