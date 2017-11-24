Shah Rukh Khan reportedly asks for Priyanka Chopra to be replaced by Deepika Padukone in Don 3

Since the producer of the Don franchise, Ritesh Sidhwani teased that the Don 3 might be under development; speculations on the highly anticipated third installment are rife.

The latest is that Shah Rukh Khan as asked Farhan Akhtar to rope in Deepika Padukone for Don 3, and replace Priyanka Chopra who had essayed the role of Roma in both Don and Don 2: The King Is Back, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

The reason for this major change is being attributed to the cold vibes between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra who were rumoured to have been involved. In fact, social media had gone berserk when Priyanka Chopra had appeared on a US chat show wearing a leather jacket that belonged to her ex, and which was being concluded to be Shah Rukh’s jacket from old pictures, as reported by India Today.

However, it is also being said that Shah Rukh simply wants Deepika as his co-star because he considers them a hit pair with blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year under their belts. He wants to recreate the chemistry between the two for the box office success of Don 3, as reported by India Today.

Priyanka Chopra is busy abroad with her American projects and is currently shooting for the third season of her hit TV show Quantico. Deepika on the other hand is embroiled in a massive public storm against the release of her film Padmavati.