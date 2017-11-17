Shah Rukh Khan takes a backseat, rides to airport in Mamata Banerjee's Santro

Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is no less than a real king — with properties worth billions, multi-million movie deals, endorsements — name it and he can afford it. SRK's uber-luxurious lifestyle boasts of a magnificent villa like Mannat and a fleet of world's poshest cars. But when it comes to West Bengal Chief Minister and 'Didi' Mamata Banerjee, the likes of SRK take a backseat, literally.

Recently, SRK was in Kolkata at the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival. A video surfaced on social media that saw the Bollywood superstar arriving at the airport with Mamata Banerjee in the latter's Santro car. While Banerjee was seated next to the driver (which is her usual position), SRK was on the backseat.

Mamata Didi dropping off SRK in her small car 😋 Wonder how long ago @iamsrk travelled in such a vehicle ? @quizderek pic.twitter.com/LbVrkLQY9v — Pratap Bose (@pratap_bose) November 15, 2017

During the video run, someone is heard asking, "Shah Rukhji, last kab chadha tha itna chhota gadi mein?" (Shah Rukh, when was the last time you traveled in such a 'small car'?). Soon after, social media went abuzz with hilarious comments pouring in on the video, and more on this particular comment.

Its not about the size of the car.. its the size of the heart. A CM dropping off a great movie star to the airport bcoz she thinks he is getting late for the flight . This is superb. Didi is wow !! — Prakash Jaisingh (@PixyJaisingh) November 16, 2017