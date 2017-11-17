You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan takes a backseat, rides to airport in Mamata Banerjee's Santro

FP Staff

Nov,17 2017 10:51 26 IST

Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is no less than a real king — with properties worth billions, multi-million movie deals, endorsements — name it and he can afford it. SRK's uber-luxurious lifestyle boasts of a magnificent villa like Mannat and a fleet of world's poshest cars. But when it comes to West Bengal Chief Minister and 'Didi' Mamata Banerjee, the likes of SRK take a backseat, literally.

Recently, SRK was in Kolkata at the inauguration ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival. A video surfaced on social media that saw the Bollywood superstar arriving at the airport with Mamata Banerjee in the latter's Santro car. While Banerjee was seated next to the driver (which is her usual position), SRK was on the backseat.

During the video run, someone is heard asking, "Shah Rukhji, last kab chadha tha itna chhota gadi mein?" (Shah Rukh, when was the last time you traveled in such a 'small car'?). Soon after, social media went abuzz with hilarious comments pouring in on the video, and more on this particular comment.

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Kolkata #Kolkata International Film Festival #Mamata Banerjee #Santro #Shah Rukh Khan #West Bengal

also see

Kolkata International Film Festival 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan to attend opening ceremony

Kolkata International Film Festival 2017: Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan to attend opening ceremony

Kamal Haasan meets Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata International Film Festival, lauds her enthusiasm for cinema

Kamal Haasan meets Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata International Film Festival, lauds her enthusiasm for cinema

Shah Rukh Khan beyond his films: A look at SRK's non-cinematic endeavours — IPL, ads, Ted Talks

Shah Rukh Khan beyond his films: A look at SRK's non-cinematic endeavours — IPL, ads, Ted Talks