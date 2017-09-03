Shah Rukh Khan poses with Suhana; Kareena, Sonam shoot for Veere Di Wedding: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Shah Rukh Khan strikes a pose with daughter Suhana

When the lil one goes back to school & is not around to tell u, u use too many filters! A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Sep 3, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

King Khan, being the doting father he is, posted a picture of his along with daughter Suhana.

Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor begin shooting for Veere Di Wedding

The million dollar question on the sets of #VeereDiWedding: Where is little #TaimurAliKhan? #KareenaKapoorKhan #KareenaKapoor #RheaKapoor #Taimur #VDW #Bollywood #Bebo #BeboBackOnSet A post shared by Veere Di Wedding (@vdwthefilm) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

While Sonam introduces their director Shashanka Ghosh, Kareena is all concerned about her son. She asks, "Where is Taimur?"

Amitabh Bachchan thanks his Twitter fans

T 2535 - 29 MILLION on Twitter .. एक ज़माना था जब केवल 1 ही ने हमारे tweet को देखा था !! आज २९ million ! सब आपलोगों की कृपा है pic.twitter.com/XJI623DajO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 2, 2017

Sr Bachchan reminisced about his early days on Twitter when he had "just 1 follower". Now that he has reached 29 million followers on Twitter, he couldn't stop expressing his gratitude.

Shraddha Kapoor wishes her "baapu" a happy birthday

It's my daddy's birthday!!! Happy birthday baapu!!! ❤️ A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Shraddha, like every daughter in the world, is her father's darling. On Shakti Kapoor's birthday, she shared a picture of her "baapu" cutting the cake.

Dangal bonding over Eid:

#eid A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:04am PDT



Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh posted a picture along with the family of her on-screen dad Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao. She was seen donning a saree along in the pictures that she posed for with the Khan family.