Shah Rukh Khan in AIB Podcast Part 2: Watch out for his hilarious mimicry of Amitabh Bachchan

If you've seen Part 1 of the All India Bakchod (AIB) Podcast with Shah Rukh Khan and found it hilarious, let us tell you that it is only a teaser of what's to come in Part 2.

SRK shatters the fourth wall and comes across as a long-lost friend that you are catching up on. Obviously, the AIB team, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Gursimran Khamba and Ashish Shakya, lend a helping hand with their witty retorts and hilarious one-liners, peppered all over the podcast that is dominated by Khan's candour.

Shah Rukh spoke about how excruciating it is to carry the baggage of being a celebrity in the first part, and in Part 2 he started by addressing some of the generalised perceptions that people have for film stars.

Watch out for the part when he mimics Amitabh Bachchan. We have seen multiple stars and comedians ape the megastar but Khan's mimicry stands out because it is not the Angry Young Man that he mimics but the understated straight-faced humour that the 70-plus Bachchan brings to the table.

Khan touches upon a whole lot of other issues like his Twitter haters, his insecurity of sticking to his own template in every film and his experience of having his wax statue installed at Madam Tussauds. However, there is not even a shade of solemnity in Khan's answers. They are hilarious because they come out without any filter.

The majority of the podcast comes across as a release or a vent for Khan's bottled up frustration. It is refreshing to see such a huge movie star give the impression that he is not invincible, but rather as emotionally and mentally vulnerable as any of us.

It has been a long time since Shah Rukh has done a full-fledged comical role, his last being in Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express. Given the laugh riot that the AIB Podcast was, we cannot wait for him to sign another comedy. No, we do not want another Chak De! India, Shah Rukh.