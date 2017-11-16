Shah Rukh Khan has good day at work; Nivin Pauly in Richie poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Karan Johar unveils another Dhadak poster

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's much-anticipated film Dhadak is hitting the headlines already. Producer Karan Johar, unveiled another poster of the film, with the two youngsters looking stunning against a vibrant backdrop. Katrina Kaif's killing it in 'Swag Se Swagat'

Another look of Katrina Kaif from Tiger Zinda Hai's upcoming song 'Swag Se Swagat' has been unveiled. The actress looks like she's ready to break a leg.

Farah Khan sends Sania Mirza a big hug on her birthday

Happy birthday to my most beautiful @mirzasaniar .. rab ne bana di jodi😂 A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 15, 2017 at 1:38am PST

Farah Khan wished Sania Mirza a happy birthday on Instagram by posting a photo of the two together. The other Kapoor clan

Since it’s children’s day let’s see if u guys can guess all the children who became actors in this major throwback picture !!! Photo credit - @rimosky Hint - not all of them have the surname Kapoor but we all are related...let the guessing game begin... A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:32am PST

Arjun Kapoor shared a throwback picture with all his cousins posing together. A very small Sonam Kapoor can be spotted in the photograph, too, with baby Harshvardhan.