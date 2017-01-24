Raees by rail: BJP flipflops on blaming Shah Rukh Khan for stampede, death

Shah Rukh Khan is elated at the success of his promotional event for his upcoming film Raees at railway stations across Gujarat. But not all his fans are happy that they went to see the actor at the Vadodara Railway station on Monday, one of the many pitstops that the actor made while promoting the film across railway stations in Gujarat.

A social activist named Farid Khan Pathan died on Monday due to suffocation because of the commotion that the actor's arrival created at Vadodara Railway Station as hundreds of Shah Rukh Khan fans jostled to get a glimpse of the actor. Khan had arrived at the station on board the August Kranti Express on Monday to promote Raees.

According to police, Pathan of Hatikhana area of Vadodara, who arrived at the railway platform with his wife and daughter as the family was an avid follower of the actor, felt suffocated during a stampede at the railway station and then suffered a heart attack, an IANS report said.

He died on his way to the hospital, the police said.

According to TV reports, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) flipflopped on holding Khan responsible for the unfortunate incident. While one of its leaders, Manoj Tiwari hols the actor responsible and demands that he compensates the kin, another leader of the same party, Shaina NC differs by stating that she cannot place the onus entirely on Khan.

According to latest tweets of Shah Rukh Khan seems to have enjoyed the entire "promotional train" ride. He, in fact, even thanked all his fans on Twitter saying:

Thank u Gujarat. This is so beautiful. Thanks for waiting for Raees Surat. pic.twitter.com/SL8bMGhdcg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

Though Shah Rukh didn't specifically tweet about his arrival at Vadodara, unlike Valsad, Vapi, Surat and later Kota his presence caused a stampede at the railway station. Here's a picture of Shah Rukh Khan listening to music on his way to Vadodara:

Shah Rukh at Vapi railway station:

In Vapi Udi Udi jaaye... pic.twitter.com/JnrDqMI0F6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

Had such a warm mad welcome at Vapi. Now onto Surat. Chal Chaiyya Chaiyya Chaiyya….Ab Surat aa raha hoon. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

Shah Rukh at Valsad:

All lights and love in Valsad. Thank u for welcoming team Raees. pic.twitter.com/0xzP2zIRBE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

Thank u all the students…the future of India to be here at the Kota station. All the girls especially…love u immensely & wish u the best. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2017

The police resorted to lathi-charging the crowd, during which some persons sustained minor wounds on their head and face. But it's not just the public that got hurt. According to IANS, two constables of the Railway Police also collapsed during the chaos and are undergoing treatment. They are said to be out of danger.

The Bollywood actor was travelling with the film's director Rahul Dholakia and producer Ritesh Sidhwani from Mumbai to Delhi on the August Kranti Express train to promote Raees which hits screens on Wednesday.