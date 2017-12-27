You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan dances with Virushka; Surveen Chawla is married: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Shah Rukh Khan wishes Virat and Anushka a happy married life

Shah Rukh Khan attended Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Mumbai reception and naturally, all eyes were on him. Later, he posted a congratulatory message for the newlyweds on Instagram. ...and then danced with the newlyweds

Shah Rukh Khan set the stage on fire at the #VirushkaReception in Mumbai, as he danced the night away with the couple.

Kumail Nanjiani is NOT in Tiger Zinda Hai

Bunch of people have been congratulating me on the success of Bollywood film Tiger Zinda Hai. I was confused. Then I saw this picture. This is not me. I don’t think. 90% sure. 85. pic.twitter.com/jN5XFqvX9v — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 26, 2017

In a hilarious series of events, Kumail Nanjiani was mistaken for another actor in Tiger Zinda Hai. After the film's success at the box office, Nanjiani started receiving congratulatory messages and had to put all misconceptions to rest. Jaden Smith wants to be in a Bollywood movie

I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie 🎥 — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 27, 2017

Will Smith's son, actor Jaden Smith took to Twitter to express his wish to be in a Bollywood film. This tweet comes days after Will came to India for the Bright premiere.

Greetings from the Kapoors

Happy holidays A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:49am PST

Shahid Kapoor posted a cute family photo with Misha and Mira Kapoor. wishing his fans happy holidays. Vineet Singh's transformation for Mukkabaaz

Vineet's transformation was shot on a daily basis , beautifully put together by @LetsFlipNow https://t.co/dWDJGX4d5X — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 27, 2017

Vineet Singh might look like the best choice to play the role of a boxer on screen. However, the secret behind his transformation for Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz is months of training and toil.

Surveen Chawla is married

Surveen Chawla takes everyone by surprise by posting a photo of herself with her husband. The couple got married in a secret ceremony.