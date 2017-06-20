Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and other celebrities spotted at Gauri Khan-designed restaurant launch

The launch of Arth, a restaurant designed by Gauri Khan was a star studded event, with the designers whole family and close friends attending the event.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were all present at the do, along with a bevy of people from Gauri's inner circle.

Shah Rukh posed with his daughter Suhana Khan for the shutterbugs.

Aryan Khan also arrived to support his mother at the do.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the event, sporting a casual outfit.

Arjun Kapoor, all set for Mubarakan release, was also seen at the do.

Buddies Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez looked like sisters in their black and white ensemble.

Kriti Sanon ditched black and opted for a fun blue dress, instead.

Sidharth Malhotra, who just got back from Kashmir after wrapping up Aiyaary's schedule in the valley, was spotted at the venue too.

Malaika Arora also followed Sanon's lead and was seen in blue at the event.

Gauri's close friends Deanne Pandey and Nandita Mahtani were also a part of the opening.



Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a crisp blue suit. Like father, like daughter?

Farah Khan, who has been a very close friend of both Shah Rukh and Gauri since the beginning, made an appearance.