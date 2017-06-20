Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and other celebrities spotted at Gauri Khan-designed restaurant launch

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 20 2017 15:11:51 IST

The launch of Arth, a restaurant designed by Gauri Khan was a star studded event, with the designers whole family and close friends attending the event.

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were all present at the do, along with a bevy of people from Gauri's inner circle.

Shah Rukh posed with his daughter Suhana Khan for the shutterbugs.

Firstpost Image/Sachin Gokhale

Firstpost Image/Sachin Gokhale

Aryan Khan also arrived to support his mother at the do.

Firspost Image/Sachin Gokhale

Firspost Image/Sachin Gokhale

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the event, sporting a casual outfit.

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

Arjun Kapoor, all set for Mubarakan release, was also seen at the do.

Firstpost Image/Sachin Gokhale

Firstpost Image/Sachin Gokhale

Buddies Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez looked like sisters in their black and white ensemble.

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

Kriti Sanon ditched black and opted for a fun blue dress, instead.

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

Sidharth Malhotra, who just got back from Kashmir after wrapping up Aiyaary's schedule in the valley, was spotted at the venue too.

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

 

Malaika Arora also followed Sanon's lead and was seen in blue at the event.

Malaika Arora at the opening of Arth

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

Gauri's close friends Deanne Pandey and Nandita Mahtani were also a part of the opening.
Deanne Pandey and Nandita Mahtani at opening of Arth

Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a crisp blue suit. Like father, like daughter?

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

Farah Khan, who has been a very close friend of both Shah Rukh and Gauri since the beginning, made an appearance.

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale

Firstpost Image/ Sachin Gokhale


Published Date: Jun 20, 2017 03:11 pm | Updated Date: Jun 20, 2017 03:11 pm

