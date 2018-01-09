You are here:

Shabana Azmi's British TV show Next Of Kin, where she plays mother of Archie Panjabi, premieres

FP Staff

Jan,09 2018 13:51 48 IST

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi’s international project, the British TV drama ITV’s Next Of Kin premiered on Monday, with Azmi playing the widowed mother, Mrs Shirani, to Mona (Archie Panjabi) and Kareem (Navin Chowdhury) as reported by the Express.

Shabana Azmi in a still from Next Of Kin. YouTube

The six-part series follows Mona and her family deal with the aftermath of her nephew, university student Danish “Danny” Shirani disappearance, and a radicalised suspect. The family finds themselves on the wrong side of the counter-terrorism police’s investigation and Mona travels to Pakistan to find Danny before the police does.

While the show is tackling serious global terrorism issues, Azmi found moments of lightness and shared a dance with co-star Jack davenport of The Pirates of the Caribbean-fame.

In the show, Archie Panjabi, the British-Indian actress known for her 2010 Emmy Award winning role in The Good Wife, is accompanied by Vivien Barnes, Black Mirror’s Kiran Sonia Sawar, Dante Patel, Farazana Dua Elahe, Marwaan Rizwan, Jan Francis, and newcomer Viveik Kalra in the role of Danny.

As reported by the Express, the actress said, “Danny is suspected of being radicalised and there is this big investigation that intensifies over the course of the series. It’s interesting to see how it impacts each one of their lives for different reasons. We don’t even know whether he’s radicalised or not, but the mere fact he is suspected affects each one of their lives.”

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 13:51 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 13:51 PM

