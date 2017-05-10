Shabana Azmi remembers 'Abba' Kaifi Azmi on his 15th death anniversary

Mumbai: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi remembered her father Kaifi Azmi as "a rare poet" on his 15th death anniversary.

The 66-year-old actress took to Twitter where she praised her father as the epitome of a human being, who made a difference in the world both with his words and deeds.

"You left us on this day 15 years ago Abba But you live on as a shining example of how one person can change destinies of thousands @AzmiKaifi (sic)," wrote Shabana.

The National Award-winning actress shared a few lines penned by Kaifi.

"Pyar ka jashn nayi tarha manana hoga/ gham kisi dil mein sahi gham ko mitana hoga (We have to celebrate love in a new way, we have to erase sorrow from every heart) @AzmiKaifi was

a rare poet who practised what he preached.

"Koi to sood chukaye/ koi to zimma ley us inquilab ka jo aaj tak udhaar sa hai (Someone should pay the interest, someone should take the responsibility for that revolution, which still feels like a borrowed one) Remembering @AzmiKaifi on 15th anniversary since he passed away," added Shabana.

Kaifi was a member of Progressive Writers' Movement of India and is credited for bringing Urdu literature to Indian cinema.

His greatest feat as a writer in cinema was 1970's Heer Raanjha, where the entire dialogue of the film was penned in verse.

Kaifi's other film credits include writing dialogues for M S Sathyu's Garam Hawa (1973), Manthan (1976) and songs for Guru Dutt's Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) among others.

He died on May 10, 2002 at the age of 83.