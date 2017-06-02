Sense8 season 3 cancelled; Tina Desai takes to Twitter to express her displeasure

Despite some recent encouraging signs, Season 2 of Netflix's sci-fi drama series Sense8, from Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski, will be its last as Netflix has opted not to proceed with a third. The decision comes less than a month after the 5 May release of Season 2.

Because of the big-budget show's lengthy pre-production, production and post-production — the Season 2 debut came almost two years after the series premiere. According to Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service confirmed that it would not be moving forward with the sci-fi drama.

Sense8 revolved around eight strangers from different parts of the world who suddenly become mentally and emotionally linked. Out of the eight, the cast had an Indian connection, with model Tina Desai (seen in Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Table No 1) playing Kala, an Indian pharmacist on the show.

Desai tweeted how upset she was with the new that Sense8 is cancelled. She took to Twitter to share her views.

She posted: "I'm sorry Sense8 has been cancelled. It was an incredible experience. Thank you to everyone, who watched and supported the show. I will miss it."

I'm sorry #Sense8 has been cancelled. It was an incredible experience. Thank u to everyone​ who watched and supported the show. Wl miss it. — Tina Desai (@tinadesai07) June 1, 2017

Apart from Tina, Anupam Kher was also part of the show. It also features Tuppence Middleton, Brian J. Smith, Doona Bae, Aml Ameen, Max Riemelt, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Jamie Clayto.

(With inputs from agencies)