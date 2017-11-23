Semma Botha Aagathey trailer: Atharvaa Murali, Anaika Soti in an intense action thriller

Semma Botha Aagathey, starring Atharvaa Murali, Anaika Soti and Mishti Chakravarty, is an action thriller revolving around the drunken shenanigans of one boy and all the crazy events that follow.

Atharvaa is introduced as the one who ends up messing things, not when he is drunk, but when he is hungover. The rest of the plot revolves around how Atharvaa goes about chasing a rather confusing mystery and finds himself in the middle of many unnecessary situations.

The actor's character seems to have more than just one layer, as he is shown as a hungover boy in search of something. But then suddenly, he is shown as an 'Itemkaaran' in a colorful and mass song. Atharvaa also seems to add some humour in the middle of serious action and chase sequences. In the midst of this hustle and bustle, we also witness flashes of Atharvaa sharing some interesting chemistry with the female leads Mishti and Anaika.

Very little of the plot is revealed in this latest trailer of Semma Botha Aagathey and the makers leave us guessing, or rather questioning, many elements of this first glimpse.

The much hyped Yuvan Shankar Raja tracks from Semma Both Aagathey are also revealed and it seems like it'll definitely add on to make the film an entertaining action thriller, when the final crux plays out.

Directed by Badri Venkatesh and produced by Atharvaa himself, the upcoming Tamil film will hit theaters later this year. The actor is also said to have another much awaited thriller release this year, titled Imaikkaa Nodigal alongside Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap.

Watch the trailer here: