Vijay Sethupathi aka Makkal Selvan turns 40 today (16 January) and the actor has yet again sprung a surprise for his fans. The makers of Seethakaathi, which stars Sethupathi in the lead, have released the first look of the upcoming drama and the actor is unrecognizable in it.

Sethupathi is said to be playing the role of Ayya, who is a theatre artiste. The film seem to be set in the black and white era. Although not much is revealed about the plot, it's Sethupathi's look, which has managed to pique the interest of the viewers.

The actor has had a complete makeover and with the intensity in his eyes, it looks like he has once again taken up a stunning, offbeat character. The makers of Seethakaathi have also been giving due credit to the prosthetic makeup artists of the actor — Alex Noble and Kevin Haney — for the hours of hard work they have put in to create such an intriguing look.

Also, the most interesting part about the first look of Seethakaathi happens to be its uncanny resemblance to Raghuvaran's role from the 1999 cult hit Mudhalvan.

Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film marks the the union of the actor-director duo after five years. Their last outing Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom from 2012 was a critically acclaimed black comedy, also starring Gayathrie Shankar.

Seethakaathi also stars Archana, Gayathrie, Parvathy Nair and Ramya Nambeesan among others in pivotal roles. With music by Govind Menon, the film is one of the actor's most anticipate projects, as it's 25th outing.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 12:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 13:06 PM