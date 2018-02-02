Secret Superstar: Aamir Khan's film becomes second Indian movie to cross Rs 500 cr in China, next only to his Dangal

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, which hit theaters in the PRC on 19 January and completed its two-week run on Thursday, continues to shatter records and set benchmarks at the Chinese box office. Now, it has become the second Indian movie after the mega blockbuster Dangal to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in China.

Secret Superstar has successfully completed 14 days in the Middle Kingdom, overcoming Hollywood blockbusters such as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Maze Runner: The Death Cure, and homegrown films like Forever Young. When Maze Runner: The Death Cure snatched the top spot at the PRC box office from Secret Superstar on 26 January, the latter quickly reclaimed the first position on Sunday and continued to put up a good fight even on Thursday when Fox's Hugh Jackman-starrerThe Greatest Showman hit screens. has successfully completed 14 days in the Middle Kingdom, overcoming Hollywood blockbusters such asandand homegrown films likeWhensnatched the top spot at the PRC box office fromon 26 January, the latter quickly reclaimed the first positionand continued to put up a good fight even on Thursday when Fox's Hugh Jackman-starrer hit screens.

Secret Superstar, with its 14th day gross of $2.22 million, edged past The Greatest Showman, which registered an opening day gross of $2.17 million, with a marginal difference. Now, the cumulative China score of Secret Superstar stands at a humongous $78.45 million (Rs 501 crore). Without takingBaahubali 2: The Conclusion into consideration, Secret Superstar is now the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2017. with its 14th day gross of $2.22 million, edged pastwhich registered an opening day gross of $2.17 million, with a marginal difference. Now, the cumulative China score ofstands at a humongous $78.45 million (Rs 501 crore). Without taking into consideration,is now the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2017.

Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and PK. Thanks to Uncle Aamir's substantial fan following in China, he has become the only Indian actor to have three $100 million worldwide grossers in his career. The total worldwide gross of the film, including its China run, now stands at a whopping $100 million (Rs 639 crore). It is now the fourth highest grossing Indian film afterand. Thanks to Uncle Aamir's substantial fan following in China, he has become the only Indian actor to have three $100 million worldwide grossers in his career.

Secret Superstar outperformed the worldwide gross of Salman Khan's blockbuster hits such as Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and also SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning. Now, with the third weekend ahead, Secret Superstar is eyeing to join the elite list of non-Hollywood films to amass a total of $100 million from China. In the last few days,outperformed the worldwide gross of Salman Khan's blockbuster hits such asandand also SS Rajamouli'sNow, with the third weekend ahead,is eyeing to join the elite list of non-Hollywood films to amass a total of $100 million from China.

With a massive overseas gross of approximately $87.5 million, Secret Superstar has become the second highest grossing Indian film in international markets, next to Dangal which stands tall at nearly $220 million.

The Zaira Wasim-starring Advait Chandan-directed film, which was made at a modest budget of $2.5 million, has also surpassed the current lifetime revenue of Sony's Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle in China, whose 21 day gross stands at $75.5 million, compared to Secret Superstar's $78.45 million from 14 days.

Secret Superstar would be to score a $100 million from the Middle Kingdom alone and join the Rs 600 crore club for foreign films. With the lackluster run of Hollywood films such as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Star Wars: The Last Jedi in China this year, Secret Superstar has also become the highest grossing foreign film of 2018 now in the PRC. Now, the next target ofwould be to score a $100 million from the Middle Kingdom alone and join the Rs 600 crore club for foreign films. With the lackluster run of Hollywood films such asandin China this year,has also become the highest grossing foreign film of 2018 now in the PRC.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan in China on 2 March . The film's distribution is being handled by the popular Chinese distributor E-Star Films who is planning an 8,000 screen release for the cross-border drama directed by Kabir Khan. According to latest reports, Irrfan Khan's critically and commercially acclaimed hit Hindi Medium is gearing up for a China release next. Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release ofin China on 2. The film's distribution is being handled by the popular Chinese distributor E-Star Films who is planning an 8,000 screen release for the cross-border drama directed by Kabir Khan. According to latest reports, Irrfan Khan's critically and commercially acclaimed hitis gearing up for a China release next.

Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 10:02 AM | Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 10:02 AM