Secret Superstar: Aamir Khan's film becomes second Indian movie to cross Rs 500 cr in China, next only to his Dangal
Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, which hit theaters in the PRC on 19 January and completed its two-week run on Thursday, continues to shatter records and set benchmarks at the Chinese box office. Now, it has become the second Indian movie after the mega blockbuster Dangal to cross the Rs 500 crore mark in China.
Zaira Wasim in a still from Secret Superstar. YouTube
Secret Superstar
has successfully completed 14 days in the Middle Kingdom, overcoming Hollywood blockbusters such as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
and Maze Runner: The Death Cure,
and homegrown films like Forever Young.
When Maze Runner: The Death Cure
snatched the top spot at the PRC box office from Secret Superstar
on 26 January, the latter quickly reclaimed the first position on Sunday
and continued to put up a good fight even on Thursday when Fox's Hugh Jackman-starrer The Greatest Showman
hit screens.
Secret Superstar,
with its 14th day gross of $2.22 million, edged past The Greatest Showman,
which registered an opening day gross of $2.17 million, with a marginal difference. Now, the cumulative China score of Secret Superstar
stands at a humongous $78.45 million (Rs 501 crore). Without taking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
into consideration, Secret Superstar
is now the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2017.
The total worldwide gross of the film, including its China run, now stands at a whopping $100 million (Rs 639 crore). It is now the fourth highest grossing Indian film after Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
and PK
. Thanks to Uncle Aamir's substantial fan following in China, he has become the only Indian actor to have three $100 million worldwide grossers in his career.
In the last few days, Secret Superstar
outperformed the worldwide gross of Salman Khan's blockbuster hits such as Sultan
and Bajrangi Bhaijaan,
and also SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning.
Now, with the third weekend ahead, Secret Superstar
is eyeing to join the elite list of non-Hollywood films to amass a total of $100 million from China.
With a massive overseas gross of approximately $87.5 million, Secret Superstar has become the second highest grossing Indian film in international markets, next to Dangal which stands tall at nearly $220 million.
The Zaira Wasim-starring Advait Chandan-directed film, which was made at a modest budget of $2.5 million, has also surpassed the current lifetime revenue of Sony's Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle in China, whose 21 day gross stands at $75.5 million, compared to Secret Superstar's $78.45 million from 14 days.
Now, the next target of Secret Superstar
would be to score a $100 million from the Middle Kingdom alone and join the Rs 600 crore club for foreign films. With the lackluster run of Hollywood films such as Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
and Star Wars: The Last Jedi
in China this year, Secret Superstar
has also become the highest grossing foreign film of 2018 now in the PRC.
Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of Bajrangi Bhaijaan
in China on 2 March
. The film's distribution is being handled by the popular Chinese distributor E-Star Films who is planning an 8,000 screen release for the cross-border drama directed by Kabir Khan. According to latest reports, Irrfan Khan's critically and commercially acclaimed hit Hindi Medium
is gearing up for a China release next.
Published Date: Feb 02, 2018 10:02 AM
| Updated Date: Feb 02, 2018 10:02 AM