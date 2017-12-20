You are here:

Sean Paul to perform in Mumbai, Delhi in 2018

Mumbai: Jamaican dancehall rapper-singer Sean Paul, who performed in India in 2012, is looking forward to his gigs in the country next year.

"I am very excited. I have been here before but this time, I am more excited as I love India a lot and its culture," Paul said in a statement.

Sean Paul shot to fame with 'Gimme The Light', the first single from his 2002 album, Dutty Rock, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Grammy winner has given hits like 'Temperature', 'Get busy' and 'Give it up to me'.

"I am going to perform on my all-time favourite songs like 'Temperature' and all. A big thank you to my organisers (Bobby Bajaj) who are making this concert happen in India," he said.

He is expected to perform in Mumbai and Delhi in 2018.