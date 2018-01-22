You are here:

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018: Gary Oldman, Frances McDormand win big, Morgan Freeman receives Life Time Achievement Award

FP Staff

Jan,22 2018 16:32 39 IST

Nicole Kidman, winner of best performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for Big Little Lies, poses at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Jordan Strauss

Nicole Kidman, winner of best performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for Big Little Lies, poses at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Jordan Strauss

Sterling K. Brown, winner of best actor in a drama series, and outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for This Is Us, at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles on Sunday, 21 January, 2018. AP/Jordan Strauss

Sterling K. Brown, winner of best actor in a drama series, and outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for This Is Us, at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles on Sunday, 21 January, 2018. AP/Jordan Strauss

Gary Oldman, winner of best actor in a leading role for Darkest Hour, and Kristen Bell at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Jordan Strauss

Gary Oldman, winner of best male actor in a leading role for Darkest Hour, and Kristen Bell at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Jordan Strauss

Frances McDormand accepts the award for best female actor in a leading role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Vince Bucci

Frances McDormand accepts the award for best female actor in a leading role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Vince Bucci

Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Vince Bucci

Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Vince Bucci

Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for the best male actor in a television movie or limited series for Big Little Lies at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Vince Bucci

Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for the best male actor in a television movie or limited series for Big Little Lies at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Vince Bucci

Sam Rockwell, winner of the best male actor in a supporting role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, poses at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Jordan Strauss

Sam Rockwell, winner of the best male actor in a supporting role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, poses at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Jordan Strauss

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 16:32 PM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 16:43 PM

tags: #Alexander Skarsgard #Frances McDormand #Gary Oldman #Morgan Freeman #Nicole Kidman #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #Sam Rockwell #Screen Actors Guild Awards #Sterling K Brown

also see

Gal Gadot, Gary Oldman, The Shape of Water win at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Gal Gadot, Gary Oldman, The Shape of Water win at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Morgan Freeman points out 'gender specific' nature of SAG trophy after bagging lifetime achievement award

Morgan Freeman points out 'gender specific' nature of SAG trophy after bagging lifetime achievement award

Hrithik Roshan turns 44: From Koi Mil Gaya to Kaabil, a look at the actor's journey on screen

Hrithik Roshan turns 44: From Koi Mil Gaya to Kaabil, a look at the actor's journey on screen