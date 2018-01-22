Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018: Gary Oldman, Frances McDormand win big, Morgan Freeman receives Life Time Achievement Award
Nicole Kidman, winner of best performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for Big Little Lies, poses at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Jordan Strauss
Sterling K. Brown, winner of best actor in a drama series, and outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for This Is Us, at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles on Sunday, 21 January, 2018. AP/Jordan Strauss
Gary Oldman, winner of best male actor in a leading role for Darkest Hour, and Kristen Bell at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Jordan Strauss
Frances McDormand accepts the award for best female actor in a leading role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Vince Bucci
Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Vince Bucci
Alexander Skarsgard accepts the award for the best male actor in a television movie or limited series for Big Little Lies at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Vince Bucci
Sam Rockwell, winner of the best male actor in a supporting role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, poses at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. AP/Jordan Strauss
Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 16:32 PM
| Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 16:43 PM